With a heavy heart

First, to be a good neighbor, a good citizen, husband, father, grandfather, patriot and live a strong belief/faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. However, I never imagined that my choice to serve you and our county, would cause so much pain for a couple of my younger brothers, who by the way, were employees of the Road Department. It appeared to have begun the very week in March of this year, when I announced my candidacy for the Fifth District County Commissioner seat. I had no particular ax to grind with anyone in the current administration; I just felt that I could be a much better representative of the district, and county, giving me the opportunity to give back.
The very day or two, after my ad ran, my youngest brother was called into, not his supervisor, but her supervisor’s office and told that he would be moving from fuel truck operator, to the pipe crew, which meant a “shovel”. This preposterous attempt at intimidation was rescinded within a day or two, and this supervisor, and I use this term loosely, suddenly retired. All went well after that, until my letter concerning the debris left after the road-widening project on County Farm Road. It was during that time we experienced a tropical storm that came through, and county workers were required to work that Friday on our roads, cleaning up debris. This brother is a mechanic and a very experienced motor grader operator, who recently had a quadruple heart bypass, but was put on a cleanup crew where he had to run a chain saw, cutting and pulling on tree limbs, with this supervisor’s full knowledge of his physical limitations and medical condition. Currently, and because of the cleanup assignment, he is on workers compensation getting medical treatment. All as a result of retribution by some people in this administration, who apparently can’t take a little criticism?
All appeared to be fine at this point, until I posted a rebuttal to the County Commissioner meeting minutes, where the Project Manager, who is not a resident of our county, tried to correct and justify the meaning and sole purpose of my criticism to begin with. The week before my rebuttal letter appeared in The Banner, my youngest brother was called in and given a written reprimand for having, “bad behavior” and a verbal warning for not reporting his truck needed servicing, when he actually had. He was demoted from fuel truck operator to, yes “the pipe crew”. As this did not change my brother’s calm demeanor, he began work with the pipe crew. I think they thought he would quit.
This escalated on Wednesday, October 4, 2016, the very day after my letter appeared in The Baxley News-Banner. He went to work, loaded a pipe for the day’s work, but soon was asked to come to the office. The County Manager along with this same Supervisor, informed him that he was being terminated for creating a “hostile work environment.” Who has never cussed, raised his voice to anybody and who had started a prayer group before work. He took it like a man, even though he strongly disagreed with them on the charge, but nevertheless, he told them they were wrong, that he had nothing to do with what had been happening, but that he would pray for them and left the office, only to see two of our sheriff’s deputies posted outside. I guess to further humiliate him.
To think my desire of wanting to serve and seek the most for our tax dollars, would cause people in this administration to react in such a negative and devious manner, is beyond my understanding! Did they succeed in causing me pain and anguish, the answer is “yes,” when I consider the pain, anguish, humiliation, harassment that two innocent men have suffered and still suffer, who just happened to be my younger brothers, who I respect and love dearly! I cannot and will not bear the pain and guilt for this, this conduct perpetrated upon us, is not of my doing, I have given it to the One who knows all things and will judge all.
I will say to you, and you know who you are, I will pray for your redemption, just as my brother stated to them in their office, as they terminated his employment. We as a family will endure this trial, and we as a family will pray for you, as you sit comfortably in your offices, collecting an undeserved paycheck!
D. Edward Spell