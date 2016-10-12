Managers thank community

On behalf of the Appling County Board of Commissioners and Baxley City Council, we would like to thank everyone who had a part in keeping the community safe during Hurricane Matthew. There were many meetings and calls prior to the storms arrival that kept us informed. The Appling County Road Department along with Baxley Public Works, Sheriff’s Department and our local utility companies removed over 400 trees/debris from our roadways since Friday. We were truly blessed to only have minor damage from Hurricane Matthew.
There are a few key individuals we would like to mention for their hard work before and after the storm. They are: Dane Bruce, EMA Director; Darrell Holcomb, EMA Deputy Director; Sheriff Benny Deloach; Chief Deputy Mark Melton; Chief Godfrey, Baxley Police Department; Hayden Rozier, Road Project Manager; Ronnie Spell, Road Foreman; David Gore, Jimmy Music, Dale Sapp, Philip Davis, Baxley Public Works; Charles Vann, School Transportation Director; Baxley Fire Chief Trampis Carter and County Fire Chief Chad Kent and all City and County Firemen, the employees of the Appling County Sheriff’s Department, Baxley Police Department, E-911, Baxley Public Works and the Appling County Road Department.
To the citizens of Baxley and Appling County, thank you for your cooperation and assistance before and after the storm.
City Manager
Jeff Baxley
County Manager
Lee Lewis