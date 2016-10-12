GSP gives monthly report

State Troopers, from the Reidsville Post of the Georgia State Patrol, investigated 6 traffic crashes during the month of September in Appling County. Sergeant First Class J.M. Lamb said the traffic crashes resulted in 3 injuries and 1 death.
SFC Lamb said Troopers from Post 18 also issued 52 traffic citations in the county during the month. The total includes 1 arrest for driving under the influence, 11 citations for speeding, 26 seat belt violations and 3 child restraint violations. Troopers also issued 141 warnings.