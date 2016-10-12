Class of 1960 to celebrate their 56th annual reunion

Wednesday, October 12. 2016
The Appling County High School Class of 1960 will celebrate their 56th class reunion on Saturday, November 5 at 6:00 p.m. The reunion will be held at Captain Joe’s on Highway 341 East in Baxley and will be “Dutch-Treat”.
The following class members have never been located: Martha (Boss), Genevieve (Creamer), Mary Elizabeth (Folds) Martin, Betty Jayne (Folds), Bessie Hattaway, Inez (Herrington), Ronald Higginbotham, Jack Holton, Helen (Jackson), Richard Lewis, Joe McCauley, Bobbette (Myers), Robert Nash, Hilda (Oller), Merle (Overstreet), Louie Spratlin, Joan (Stephens), James Thomas, Elizabeth (Williams) and J.M. Williams.

The following members have expired addresses: Charles Franklin Higgins, Helen (Arnold) Beasley, Marilyn (Stuart) Kemp, Zettie (Boatright) Thomas and Sam Porter Jones, Jr.

Anyone with information of these members, please contact Ann Doyle Wallace at anndw@bellsouth.net or 478-304-5256.
