So you want to compete in the Baxley Lions Club Rodeo?

I was wondering how I could go about riding a bull in the Baxley Lions Club Rodeo on October 21 and 22? How much would it cost? How do I put my name in the hat? Would I have to be a professional?
Here’s what I found out
I called the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) headquarters in Oklahoma City and spoke with Carissa Stewart. She is the go to person there. Carissa said I could pay the regular fee, plus ten dollars, and enter as a “local.” Here is the breakdown: $50.00 Entry fee; $10.00 stock contractor fee; $2.00 final fee; $8.00 central entry system fee; and my $10.00 local entry fee, for a total of $80. The prize money is based on the number of entries per event; plus the added money ($500.00 in Baxley) and divided into first, second and third place. Theoretically if there were ten entrants, first place would pay $450.00, Second $270.00 and third $180.00. (There is a ten percent IPRA approval fee deducted from the award money, that’s why it’s not $500.00 for first).
Here’s how you enter
There is a very small window of time. On Monday, October 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Baxley time, call 1-800-639-9002. Tell them what event you want to enter and on which day. You will need to tell them the last four digits of your social security number. Card-carrying members of the IPRA get preference for the day they want. You will then be put into a “draw” which is randomly selected by computer. This will be posted on RodeoSportsNetwork.com by 6:00 p.m. Central Time that evening. You will be able to see who your competitors are.
On the day of the event you will need to check in with the rodeo secretary at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Baxley and pay your fee. If you are a minor, you will need a notarized minor’s release.
That’s it. There are no pre-qualification or tryout requirements. If you’ve never ridden a bull or bucking bronco before and you want to try it for the first time on October 21 or 22 in Baxley, go ahead. Just be sure you have supplemental insurance. I don’t think ObamaCare covers rodeo injuries.
