GeorgiaCares representative to be at Appling County Senior Center

A representative from GeorgiaCares (state health insurance program) will be present to help with your Medicare questions on October 10, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Appling County Senior Center, located at 57 Harvey St., in Baxley.
The representative can help with one-on-one counseling, laminating your Medicare card, enroll you in programs to reduce your Medicare costs, enroll you in the best Part D Drug Plan and get you “extra help” to pay for premiums and co-pays for your medicines and help you with Medicare Supplemental Insurance.
Bring a list of your medicines from your pharmacy.
For more information, call GeorgiaCares at 1-866-552-4464 (option 4).