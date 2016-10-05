Southeast Regional First Lego League Robotics Qualifier scheduled Dec. 17

Southeast Regional First Lego League Robotics Qualifier is scheduled for Saturday, December 17, at Appling County High School (front lobby). Check-In begins at 9:00 a.m. with competitions beginning at 10:00 a.m.
The qualifier will be hosted by the Appling Middle School TSA Chapter. Millie Price, Advisor, can be reached at 912-293-6929 or Mildred.Price@appling.k12.ga.us
There is a fee of $75.00 per team via the online registration process.
A concession stand sponsored by the Appling Co. High School TSA Chapter will be available.