Local library is going pink for October

This October, the Appling County Public Library is proud to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women. About one in eight women born today in the United States will get breast cancer at some point. The good news is that many women can survive breast cancer if it’s found and treated early. Stop by the library during its normal hours and pick up information about getting mammograms and hereditary factors that may cause breast cancer. On October 27 at 6:00 p.m., survivors are encouraged to come to the library in Waycross to talk about their experiences with others and also listen to a local oncologist speak about how early detection saves lives.
The library will also be taking donations during the whole month of October. All monies collected will benefit the BABES and Southern Peaches Health Services, LLC, an organization located in Baxley that helps cancer patients in Appling County obtain financial assistance for mammograms. Anyone who makes a donation will be entered into a drawing to win one of several hand-knitted items courtesy of the Knot Just for Knitters Yarn Club, which meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Waycross-Ware County Public Library.
For more information, please contact Teretha Scott at 912-287-6570 or email tscott@okrls.org.