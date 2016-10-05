Story Writing Workshop set for Oct. 6

The Arts Council of Appling County is hosting the second of its 2016-2017 Season quarterly Story Writing Workshops on Thursday, October 6. The workshop will be held at the Caroline Miller House, 96 Anthony Street in Baxley at 6:00 PM.
Local pen master, Katie McLeod Campbell hosts this exceptional opportunity to pen your favorite family stories. Time will be focused on finding the perfect memory or tale and recording it so that generations will be telling it with fondness for years to come.
The class is FREE and open to anyone 12 years old and up! Contact us at applingarts@gmail.com or 912-278-2772 for more information.
The ACAC is a 501c3 non-profit organization that exists to encourage and stimulate the practice and appreciation of all of the arts by supporting the equality of all individuals to share in creative expression. The ACAC depends on membership and sponsorship from community members, just like you, to fulfill its mission. You can get a membership form at the ACAC website: http://www.arts-council-of-appling-county.com or by request at applingarts@gmail.com or 912-278-2772. ACAC presents various cultural performances and experiences that enhance the artistic personality of our community in a way that celebrates uniqueness, diversity and unity.