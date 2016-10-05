Chamber of Commerce invites community to Legislative Reception on October 11

Wednesday, October 5. 2016
The Baxley – Appling County Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to join them for their Annual Legislative Reception. This is a rare opportunity for you to meet and mingle with local, state and nationally elected officials.
The reception will be held Tuesday, October 11 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at The Little White House (former Exchange Club) and is located at 130 Blackshear Highway in Baxley.

Legislators will address the crowd at 6:00 p.m., with an update on the upcoming general assembly and will provide information on important topics that may affect you and your business. This is a free event and refreshments will be served.

Please R.S.V.P. by calling 912-367-7731 or by emailing chamber@baxley.org.
