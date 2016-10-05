Public Service Announcement given by Heart of Georgia

Heart of Georgia Altamaha Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging will hold its quarterly Aging advisory Committee meeting on Tuesday, October 18 at the Little Ocmulgee State Park in Helena beginning at 10:30 a.m. Lynn Joyner, ADRC Resource Specialist will be the guest speaker, presenting Georgia Watch Theft and Identity Protection for Seniors.
The Area Agency on Aging is the agency designated by the Georgia Division of Aging Services to address the needs and concerns of persons sixty years of age and older, persons with disabilities and their caregivers in the 17 county Heart of Georgia Altamaha region.
For more information or to register to attend, please call the Area Agency on Aging at 888-367-9913.