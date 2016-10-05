Perfect attendance rewarded at the Baxley Lions Club Rodeo

Howdy young cowboys and cowgirls! If you have perfect attendance at school so far, keep it up for another month and you can attend the Sixth Annual Baxley Lions Club Rodeo for absolutely FREE!
The Rodeo will be held at the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Baxley on October 21-22. The gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the Grand Rodeo Parade starts at 7:30 p.m. Food and souvenir concessions will be available.
Any student in any school in the Tri-County area will be admitted FREE with a signed certificate from his or her principal. For all others, over the age of five, admission will be $15.00. However, $5.00-Off coupons will be available at schools, the The Baxley News-Banner office and at many other local merchants.
On Friday night ONLY there will be a bicycle give-away for school-age children. The local Wal-Mart has donated two beautiful bicycles, one for a boy, another for a girl. Be sure to get there early to get a free raffle ticket. Only children in grades one through eight are eligible.
The Lions Club mission is for the vision and hearing impaired. Come support the work of Lions Clubs International and have a good time at the Rodeo.
The Lions motto is We Serve.