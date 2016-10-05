Class of 1996 Reunion announced

The Appling County High School Class of 1996 will host their reunion on October 15 at 7:00 p.m.
The reunion will be held at Sarah’s in the City. For more information call Allison Lott Murray at C&L Gifts and Jewelry or go to the Facebook page for Appling Co. Class of 1996.
