Brazzell and Hunter to join hands in marriage

Wednesday, October 5. 2016
Brian and Kam Brazzell of Baxley are proud to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hannah Brazzell, to Matt Hunter, son of Randy and Linda Hunter of Baxley.
The bride-elect is the maternal granddaughter of Johnny and Cindy Moore of Baxley and Murray and Jennifer Ellington of McRae and the paternal granddaughter of the late James Brazzell of Baxley and Richard and Sandra Hukill of Baxley. Hannah is a 2010 graduate of Appling County Comprehensive High School and 2014 graduate of Savannah Tech where she received a Practical Nurse degree. She is employed by Brown’s Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro.

The groom-elect is the maternal grandson of Bernie and Molly Mills of Crescent City, Florida and the late Dennie Floyd of Baxley and the paternal grandson of Milton and Joann Hunter of Baxley. Matt is a 2009 graduate of Appling County High School and a 2015 graduate of Georgia Southern University where he received a Bachelor Degree in Logistics/Transportation. Matt is employed as a L-1 Manager with Dollar Tree Distribution in Pooler.

The wedding will be held Saturday, October 22 at 5:00 p.m. at Old Field Farms at 5201 Old Field Cemetery Road in Baxley. No local invitations will be sent but all family and friends are invited to attend.
