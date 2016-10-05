46th Deal family reunion scheduled

Posted by
Staff Writer
in News
Wednesday, October 5. 2016
Comments (0)
The 46th annual J.C. Deal family reunion will take place Saturday, October 15, at the Long Branch Community Center, Long Branch Road, in Appling County. The center will open at 11:00 a.m. for those who would like to come early and visit with relatives. A short business meeting will convene at noon with lunch to follow in the screened annex.
All those attending are asked to bring a covered dish and something to drink. Plates, cups, eating utensils and paper goods will be provided. The community center is located at 3419 Long Branch Road in Appling County.

For more information, call 579-6521.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner