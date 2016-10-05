By Steve Simmons
At the September 27 meeting of the Baxley City Council a motion was made approving a resolution to James “Jim” S. Ammons for 29 years of service to the City of Baxley’s Fire Department. The motion was unanimous as City Manager Jeff Baxley, Mayor Steve Rigdon and councilmembers made comments congratulating Jim and thanking him for his efforts and explained that through him the community was made safer. Trampis Carter was made the new fire chief effective September 14 and Stephen Wolfson has moved up to assistant fire chief.
Pictured, l-r, are Jim Ammons, Mayor Steve Rigdon and new Fire Chief Trampis Carter.
Jim Ammons honored for 29 years of service
