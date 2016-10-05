Pictured, l-r, are Jim Ammons, Mayor Steve Rigdon and new Fire Chief Trampis Carter.

Jim Ammons honored for 29 years of service

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, October 5. 2016
Comments (0)
By Steve Simmons

At the September 27 meeting of the Baxley City Council a motion was made approving a resolution to James “Jim” S. Ammons for 29 years of service to the City of Baxley’s Fire Department. The motion was unanimous as City Manager Jeff Baxley, Mayor Steve Rigdon and councilmembers made comments congratulating Jim and thanking him for his efforts and explained that through him the community was made safer. Trampis Carter was made the new fire chief effective September 14 and Stephen Wolfson has moved up to assistant fire chief.
DeAnna Rudd, Executive Director of the Baxley Housing Authority, gave a financial report for the Housing Authority. Rudd also updated the council on improvements to some units, including new roofing and insulation, interior doors, air conditioning units, storm screens and updated bathrooms. They also have plans to work on landscaping. She also presented the Mayor with a check for the city in the amount of $23,211.05 in lieu of taxes.

Other motions made and unanimously approved by the Baxley City Council were:

• Adopting a Resolution setting the City’s 2016 Millage Rate at 5.8. City Manager Jeff Baxley stated the end of fund budget was in good shape and the rate at 5.8 is the same as last year.

• Adopting a Resolution approving the City of Baxley’s Amended FY2016 General Fund and Water/Sewer Revenue Fund Budgets.

• Adopting a Resolution modifying the WWTP solar facility financing with GEFA (a date change was made).

Mayor Pro Tem’s Report

For the complete report pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner