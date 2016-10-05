Grand Jury Committee meets with Appling Hospital Authority

By Helen Burkett Prencke
On Monday, September 26, the Baxley-Appling County Hospital Authority held its regular monthly meeting. All members except Cindy Tomberlin were present. Peggy Miles opened the meeting with the Pledge and gave an invocation. Grace Wilson and George Scarborough from a health care consulting firm known as the Studer Group gave a presentation to authority members. Then, Melba Webb, Administrator of the Pavilion, delivered the Long-Term Care Report announcing they were applying for the Bronze Award with the Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA).
At this point in the meeting a committee from the Appling County Grand Jury headed by Marsha Jones entered the meeting. When asked by Graham Floyd how things had reached this point, Jones said their job was to address some concerns that had been brought before them by members of the public. First, there were concerns about the hospital spending money on exterior aesthetics when there were leaks in the roof. Appling HealthCare CEO Ray Leadbetter addressed this concern stating the roof had been repaired, but since it was a flat roof leaks were common and would be dealt with when they happen.
The Grand Jury then vocalized the possibility of the hospital hosting a weekly column to better inform the public and address concerns. Appling Health’ Director of Education and Marketing Robin Crosby responded to this saying there is a process and procedure to address concerns rather than have people spring to this level of gravity.
The third concern was a former patient who was unable to obtain medical records—to this Leadbetter said the hospital is in the process of digitizing all its medical records but there were channels through which records could be obtained.
