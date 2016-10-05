Arrests reported by Sheriff Deloach

Sheriff Benny Deloach reports the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On September 23, a routine traffic stop on U.S. Highway 341 East led to the arrest of Erika Lynn Green, 33, of Baxley, and Bradley William Clark, of Athens. Green was charged with two counts VGCS/methamphetamine, possession of a drug related object, drugs to be kept in original container, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, violation of window tint law, driving while tag is suspended, no insurance, and operation of a vehicle with improper plate. Clark is charged with two counts VGCS/ methamphetamine, possession of a drug related object, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes, possession of arms by a convicted felon.
Sept. 23, answered a call to Piney Bluff Road in reference to a civil dispute. The complainant stated he and a family member are in a family dispute over land. The complainant was advised to contact his attorney.
Sept. 23, a routine traffic stop on Georgia Hwy. 15 led to the arrest of Hazel Doris Strickland, 41, of Baxley. Strickland was charged with possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Sept. 23, answered a call to South Fork Drive in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated his 2016 Honda Pioneer side by side had been stolen from his garage. Investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Ray Harrelson, 23, of Baxley. Harrelson was charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft by taking. The Honda was returned to the owner.
Sept. 23, answered a call to Sandy Road in reference to a civil matter. The complainant stated he let a friend borrow four tires and rims in June. Now his friend refuses to return the items.
Sept. 23, answered a call to Hollis Street in reference to a dog bite victim. The complainant stated a dog came into his yard, bit him several times and ran off. The complainant was taken to Appling ER for treatment. The dog was not located.
Sept. 23, a suspicious subject was seen riding a bicycle on the white line of a highway. Further investigation of the subject led to the arrest of Kenny Nash Williamson, 21, of Miami, FL. Williamson was charged with transactions in drug related objects.
Sept. 25, answered a call to McKinney Trailer Park in reference to possible overdose victim. The victim was not speaking, was having difficulty breathing and was transported by Appling EMS to Appling ER for treatment.
Sept. 25, a routine traffic stop on Brobston Street led to the arrest of Porferio Chavez Maranon, 35, of Vidalia. Maranon was charged with driving without a license (unlicensed), required position and methods of turning at intersections, manufacturing/selling/distributing false ID.
Sept 26, answered a call to Phillipi Church Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated someone pried open the back door to her vacant house and took an iPad Mini valued at $230.00. Also a 42” Emerson flat screen TV was knocked off a dresser and cracked the screen. Investigation continues.
