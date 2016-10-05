Baxley Police give recap of recent activity
Wednesday, October 5. 2016
The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On September 5 at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers met with a complainant in the parking lot of Walmart in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that person(s) unknown had entered her vehicle and removed her purse and its contents, which consisted of $15.00 in currency, assorted cards, papers and other personal items. The purse was a brown in color M&K purse. After an investigation, a person was identified in connection with the theft. Charged in connection was Demetrias Carter, 30, of Baxley on one count burglary in the second degree.
September 6 at approx. 10:49 a.m., officers answered a call to a residence on Jones Street in reference to a vehicle blocking the driveway. On arrival, officers were unable to locate a driver to the abandoned vehicle, so a wrecker called to the scene to remove the vehicle. After an investigation, officers discovered that the vehicle had been removed from the overflow lot at Woody Folsom’s without permission by an ex-employee. Charged in connection with this incident was Rosby Stone, Jr., 18, of Baxley on one count theft by taking motor vehicle.
September 6 at approx. 1:25 p.m., officers met with a resident at a Speer Homes address in reference to a theft. On arrival, the resident told officers that she has been gone for some time and when she returned, she noticed that person(s) unknown had entered her apartment and removed a 55-inch Magnavox television (serial number DS2A1506120974) and a diamond ring with a sapphire in the middle of the diamond cluster. The television has been entered into the GCIC computer system as stolen.
September 7 at approx. 9:36 a.m., officers met with a complainant at a local restaurant in reference to a disorderly person. On arrival, the complainant told officers that the person had caused a scene and at one point threatened to kill him. The complainant went on the tell officers that the offender got into a vehicle and left in a reckless manner. A lookout was posted to other units to be on the lookout for the offender. After a brief investigation, Tammy Patchen, 53, of Baxley was charged with one count each of disorderly conduct, reckless conduct and terroristic threats and acts in connection with this incident.
September 7 at approx. 3:04 p.m., officers met with a complainant at the police department in reference to an earlier theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that while she was at Walmart shopping, she mistakenly left her wallet in the buggy. After she left the store, she realized her wallet was missing and she returned to the store to look in the buggy but could not find her wallet. The wallet is described as a gray in color Michael Kors brand and contained $10.00 in currency, several cards, papers and other items.
September 7 at approx. 6:45 p.m., officers answered a call to the Key West Inn in reference to damage to property. On arrival, management told officers that some people had rented a room and when the left, several items inside the room were damaged. After an investigation, Tyler Harrelson, 23, and Mary Griffin, 31,both of Baxley, where charged with one count each of criminal damage to property in the second degree in connection with this incident.
September 9 at approx. 11:12 a.m., officers answered a call to Walmart in reference to a person who was trespassing. On arrival, officers met with the LPC officer who told them a person was inside the store after being served an order to stay away. After a brief investigation, Shauna Pearson, 36, of Baxley was charged with one count criminal trespass in connection with this incident.
September 11 at approx. 10:05 a.m., officers met with a complainant at a North Boulevard address in reference to a burglary. On arrival, the complainant told officers that person(s) unknown had broken into his business and ransacked several offices. Reported missing was a computer monitor (E Machine brand), a 24-inch flat screen television (Emerson brand) and $50.00 in change. The complainant also told officers that this was the third time the business had been broken into, that he didn’t report the first two. During the first two burglaries, he stated that approx. $10.00 in change was missing along with a 32-inch flat screen television (Emerson brand).
September 13 at approx. 4:48 p.m., officers answered a call to Walmart in reference to a theft. On arrival, officers met with the LPC officer who told the officers that there had been two persons in the store that left with numerous items without paying for them and they left in a black in color Nissan vehicle. A lookout was posted to other units and in a short time the vehicle and its occupants were spotted at another store where they were detained. After an investigation, numerous items that were reported stolen were recovered and released back to Walmart. Charged in connection with this incident was Krystal Simpson, 35, and Rosa Edwards, 48, of Lumber City with one count each of theft by shoplifting.
