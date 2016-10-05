Appling County and Concerted Services, Inc. break ground on new center

The children and senior citizens of Appling County will soon be sharing laughs, and stories in a sparkling new facility. Recognized as the first of its kind in Southeast Georgia, the approximately 12,000 sq. ft. center will house the Head Start children and the seniors. The center will also serve Appling County residents who are in need of Energy Assistance, Weatherization Assistance, Emergency Food and Shelter, and Case management. Appling County officials, Concerted Services staff, the contractor and architect, and members of the community were on hand Friday, September 23 to commemorate the ground breaking. Once the construction is well underway, the site will also host a community garden. The center will be located on the site of the old Appling County Junior High, adjacent to the Ernest J. Parker Recreational Park. The construction of the center is funded through a Community Development Block Grant and SPLOST appropriation.
The Senior Center and Head Start Center have been operated by Concerted Services in Appling County for more than 50 years, but the programs rarely crossed paths due to the locations and the logistics of transporting either group. “We are very excited about the opportunity for our children and seniors to interact”, states Dr. Shelli Tyre, Head Start Director, and echoed by Diane Rogers, Community Services Director. “The wealth of knowledge that our seniors can pass on to the children, and the energy that the children can bring to the senior center, is invaluable.” The Appling County center should serve as a model for the area and the entire state.
Concerted Services Executive Director Ophelia K. Gaines commends , “the Appling County officials and the residents for always supporting the work we do to improve the lives of those who are the most vulnerable.” Mrs. Gaines adds that “it is through that support we are able to now serve the children, families and seniors in a facility that they deserve, and for that we are tremendously grateful.” The construction is tentatively scheduled for completion later in the summer of 2017 to coincide with the start of the 2017-18 school year. Until that time, the current Head Start and Senior Centers will continue operations at 389 E. Allen Street and 57 Harvey Street, respectively.