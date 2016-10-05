Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services of Mary Frances Blanton, age 77, who passed away Monday, September 26, 2016 at her residence under the care of Comfort Care Hospice. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a CNA with Appling HealthCare System, retiring in 2004 after twenty-five years of service, and a member of Little Jesus Church in Scuffletown.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Cecil Carter; daughter, Laurette Slaughter; parents, Jim and Minerva Sikes Lane; three brothers, Everett Lane, James Lane and Ray Lane.
Surviving is her husband, John Blanton of Baxley; four daughters, Francine and husband, Henry Youngblood of Surrency, Sue and husband, Robert Melton of Waycross, Ann and husband, Ricky Mobley of Jesup and Patsy Martinez of Jesup; two sons, David Blanton and Johnny Blanton both of Jesup; twenty-one grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; numerous adopted children and numerous nieces and nephews and other family also survive.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2016 at 3:00 p.m. from the Miles-Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Dennis Bryant and Roy King and the Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Interment followed in the Little Jesus Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active pallbearers were Henry Youngblood, Chad Mobley, Ryan Blanton, Huey Lane, Skylar Miles and Ricky Mobley.
Honorary pallbearers were the staff of Comfort Care Hospice, Dr. Teresa Cezar, Dr. Jason Laney, Dr. Errol Graham, Judy and Steve Aycock, Janey and Larry Britt, Terry and Christine Todd and all family and friends in attendance.
