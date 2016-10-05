Betty Jean Crummey, age 85, of Baxley died Monday, September 26, 2016 in the Appling HealthCare System.
Mrs. Crummey was born October 20, 1930 in Jacksonville, Florida to the late Rufus John Dedmon and the late Julia Marshall Dedmon. She was a member of Satilla Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Crummey was preceded in death by a brother, John Dedmon and an uncle and aunt, Derry and Etta Derrington.
Survivors include her husband, Charles Crummey of Baxley; two daughters, Julie Swanson and Janet McVey, both of Baxley; sister, Marie Anderson of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Jimmy Dedmon of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 30, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. from Satilla Baptist Church with the Rev. David Strunk and the Rev. Mike DeLoach officiating.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jeff Baxley, Charles Hart, Kerry Crummey, Darwin Crummey, Delmos Dubberly, Hollis Crummey and Gerald Crummey.
Remembrances may be made to Comfort Care Hospice, 88 Heritage Street, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Musical selections were rendered by Jackie DeLoach, Tammy Nix, Lynn Crosby and great-granddaughter, Savannah Swanson.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.