Contractor refreshing US 341 striping in Appling County

Wednesday, October 5. 2016
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation contractor Ozark Striping Co.  plans to refresh the striping on a portion of U.S. 341/State Route 27 at 9:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 through Friday, October 7, between milepost nine and 25 in Appling County.
This is a slow-moving operation that requires rolling lane closures. Motorists are asked to use caution, reduce speed and remain alert to changing traffic conditions.

Every day Georgia DOT employees work on roadways in close proximity to travel lanes. Whether they’re in maintenance, in construction or are HEROs, it’s dangerous. Fifty-eight Georgia DOT personnel and many more motorists, passengers and contractors’ workers have been killed in work zone crashes since 1973. When you drive in a work zone, obey the rules: Pay Attention - Slow Down - Watch for Workers. It can make the difference between life and death. Visit www.dot.ga.gov/DS/SafetyOperation/Workzone.
