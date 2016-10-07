Stray dogs overrun the city and county

As I turned into the Walmart parking lot, I watched a brown female dog lumbering across 341, her teats heavy with milk. Obviously, she had some puppies somewhere nearby. Her ribs protruded and as soon as she crossed the highway, she began nosing in every place she passed, probably looking for food. She walked purposefully, but slowly, as if she carried the weight of the world on her shaggy back. No shiny collar graced her neck, no collar at all, but a fat gray tick clung to one ear like an oversized earring. No implanted chip would help owners find her. No one worried anxiously that she might be hit or killed on that busy highway. No one searched nervously for her. She was on her own, just one of Baxley’s hungry and forlorn strays searching through trash for a meager existence. She had to keep herself alive and feed her puppies until they too could join the ranks of the scavenging strays that wander Baxley’s streets every day. These animals are trapped in a vicious and never ending circle.
In another section of town behind two local businesses, several strays are eating from the big food bowls that the business owners have provided out behind their stores. One older pregnant dog recently delivered puppies, at least her fifth litter. Another younger dog, the daughter of the first, also delivered her first litter. There were a total of 13 puppies to find homes for.
Several males are eating, too, and one of the males has an abscessed face, which his benefactors have been treating with antibiotics. The benefactors cannot bear to see dogs starving or hurting, so they did something about it. They started feeding them, and the numbers of the hungry continue to grow.
Feeding them solves the immediate problem of hunger, but they need so much more. These supporters have managed to have the older of the females spayed and are currently seeking help for the second one’s surgery as well. It costs around $140 to have a female spayed, but the males need to be neutered as well. And what about rabies and distemper shots, and all the other inoculations that our pampered pets get on their annual checkups? What about heartworm pills and flea treatments? All those things are expensive.
Many other problems exist for strays as well. The dog lovers/Baxley business owners above had another female that they named and had spayed. One day they found her in the woods—dead. Someone had shot her.
“She was the sweetest dog you’ve ever seen,” one benefactor said. “She never hurt a thing. As a matter of fact, she was scared of people. Why anybody would shoot her I’ll never understand, but someone did.”
