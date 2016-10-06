Sizing up what makes Georgia the place to be

Today’s topic will not include commentary on a bunch of immature multi-millionaires who play a kid’s game and who are being goaded by special interest groups into disrespecting a country that allows them the freedom to do so.
Neither will I be discussing the cranky mail I got from liberals swearing they are really and truly funnier than tree fungus nor the protestations of the PGA (Predisposed Gaggle of Atheists) who claim that Dr. Gil Watson, the World’s Greatest Preacher, did not mildew their self-righteous knickers when he made it rain a few years back (with help from God, of course.) Yeah, right.
Instead, let us examine another of the many reasons why we are so blessed to live in the Great State of Georgia, beyond sweet tea, pecans and Ray Charles Robinson, of Albany, Georgia. This has to do with our size. Georgia is the largest state east of the Mississippi River and the 24th largest overall. If we were an independent nation, we would be the 92nd largest by area in the world, ranking ahead of 108 of the 200 countries currently in existence. Eat your heart out, Connecticut.
From whence cometh this factoid? From the enterprising people at SelfStorage.Com. In addition to locating, evaluating and reserving self-storage facilities for customers across the country, they were also clever enough to pique my interest with a recent release that asked, “If Georgia Were a Storage Unit, What Countries Would Fit Inside?” Are these people good, or what?
For example, did you know we could fit Greece inside Georgia, even though a piece of it would extend over to South Carolina, assuming Greenville and Rock Hill wouldn’t mind the intrusion? There might be some confusion about having two cities named Athens. There is one in Greece and we have one in Georgia. Their Athens has the Parthenon and a lot of statues of defunct gods. Ours has the University of Georgia, the oldest state-chartered university in the nation. That’s the only Athens we need, thank you very much.
Ireland would fit nicely in our state, running roughly from Hartwell to Bainbridge. I would love to have Ireland if they would bring their breathtaking scenery with them. On the other hand, we would have a decision to make about Korea. It turns out we could squeeze either of them into the state, but not at the same time. South Korea, I wouldn’t mind, but I don’t think we want that little fat squat with the big mouth and the bad haircut from North Korea.
