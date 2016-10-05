Spell addresses Rozier in letter about debris

I would like to thank Mr. Rozier for clearing up the errors in my letter posted in The Baxley Banner, concerning the windening project of County Farm Road. The amount I cited $225,000.00 came straight from the commissioner’s minutes reported by The News-Banner. Maybe I’m wrong, but I do not remember the matching funds amount of $169,000.00 as part of the reporting. In any event, Mr. Rozier’s attempt to address my letter only reinforces the point I was trying to make.
For a $394,050.00 dollar contract, we could not get their debris cleaned up? Mr. Rozier also pointed out that there was not a line item in the contract for the contractor to remove debris, why not? Are we at the mercy of contractors? It appears to be the same couple of contractors that we use. If they want our business and are consistently the low bidders, I think we could have an understanding concerning debris cleanup!
As a GDOT retiree, there is no doubt that Mr. Rozier is quite capable of getting this included in a contract at NO additional cost! In addition, I take issue with his account of handling complaints by taxpayers residing along the roadway. There should have been zero complaints. It took six employees, a week to mitigate complaints, that seems to be a lot of cleanup complaints! I would think those employees could have been used on other weekly countywide duties, and not cleaning up behind a CONTRACTOR.
D. Edward Spell