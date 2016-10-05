Grand Marshall offers his thanks

In 1984, Farm Credit Service, the company for which I worked, gave me the opportunity to move anywhere I wanted. I call Steve Rigdon who worked for Farm Credit Service in Baxley. Steve said he needed help and to come up and he would show me the county. I came up and he wanted to know what I liked about Appling County. I told him that I love the Altamaha River. He then drove me to Dean’s Landing, down Old River Road to Morris’ Landing, then to Davis’ Landing and then to Eason’s Landing and Carter’s Bight. I was hooked.
I went back to Blackshear, talked with my wife, Dawn, and spent some time in prayer. I knew I needed to move to Appling County. Within two weeks, I was driving back and forth to Baxley. About three months later we found some property and I moved my wife and two little girls to the Ten Mile Creek Baptist Church area. We loved this area.
About a year and a half later, Mr. Valene Bennett of Peoples State Bank and Trust asked me to come to work for him. Dawn and I prayed about this move and realized this was our next step. I worked for Peoples State Bank and Trust for almost six years.
Around 1991, two men came into my office at the bank and shut the door. Brad Park and Jimmy Swain said they had been given the authority to offer me a full-time job at First Methodist Church as the Youth and Children’s Director. I went home and that afternoon Dawn and I went walking. I told her what had happened during the day. She had about one million questions for which I had no answers-questions like how will we make it financially? Since she had three-quarters to go to finish her teaching degree. I did not know how the Lord was going to take care of all of this, I just knew that He would. At the end of the walk, she stopped and gave me that look, if you are married, you know the look I am talking about, and said “You are going to do this, aren’t you?” I looked back at her and asked what option we had when the Lord called. With tears in both of our eyes, we said NONE. We have to go where the Lord leads.
You see, when I was 14 years old, the Holy Spirit showed up one night in my church in Waycross. He opened the eyes of my heart and I saw at that moment how much Jesus loved me and I asked Him to forgive me of my sins. I gave Him my life. I never knew that some 30 years later, that God would send me to Baxley. Jeremiah 29:11 states, I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord, plans to prosper you.
When I had been in the ministry for about six months, someone asked me what my wildest dream was about being a youth director. I really thought about that rather than just responding quickly. The wildest thing I could think of for me was that I would be able to walk in ACHS and the students might not know my name, but that they would know that I was a Christian and that I loved them.
I want you to understand that life here has exceeded my wildest dream. WE dream dreams for ourselves, our children and even our community and God said in 1st Corinthians 2:9, no eye has seen or ear has heard or conceived in a man’s heart what God has planned for those that love Him. That word has come to pass for me and I believe God is not through with me yet. I told several people this week that I was not Grand Marshall but Grandpa Marshall for many students.
I love you people from Appling County. I am so proud to be a part of this county and to still be able to work with the youth and students here. They are such a tremendous blessing to me and I love every one for them. Thank you Appling County for your love and support for this past week and even the past years.
To God be the Glory,
Roy McClung