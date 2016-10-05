What to do

For several weeks I’ve written about incidents that have evoked concern, criticism and protests, in some cases, throughout various parts of the country. The matters have consistently involved police actions as related to African-American citizens and the unfortunate results. As such, a reader contacted me regarding last week’s column questioning why the subject matter never seems to address issues in the Black community such as Black-on-Black crime and other hideous grievances.
At this stage, I feel the need to clarify my position as being one that doesn’t support injustice of any type to any degree. Whether it be Black-on-Black crime, Caucasian against Caucasian, police brutality, domestic violence, or any other as it’s all despicable. It has been established in previous columns that I hold to sincere Christian values and make my best effort to truly “walk the walk.” Before I am a Black man or an American, I am Christian; that’s where it starts and stops. There is a genuine concern for all people and it truly disturbs me to see anyone mistreated by another person regardless of beliefs, opinions, or the color of their skin.
Oddly enough, I had reasoned Wednesday evening of last week that topics of my columns wouldn’t persist along the same lines as pursued most recently. Not because anything has significantly changed but during the darkest of times a mere glimmer of light is reason enough for hope. Unfortunately, when I woke Thursday morning there were reports of two officers on trial in Marksville, Louisiana. Legal proceedings were finally underway for a November 3, 2015 incident during which two warrant officers had opened fire on an unarmed man in his vehicle which made my heart sink. Inquiry into the circumstances provided revelation of the fact that the officers, Derrick Stafford and Norris Greenhouse, were
