Appling County Superior Traverse Jury given

Wednesday, October 5. 2016
The Appling County Superior Traverse Jury for October 17 at 9:00 a.m. was given by Judge Stephen Kelley.
The names include Curtis Lewis, Lisa Vida Butler, Israel Ramirez, Phillis Conner Branch, John M. Garner, April Lee Keller, Christopher Eric Keever, Glenda Rentz Bass, Grace Ganita Williams, Robin L. Crosby, Jessica Miles, Tammy Weaver, A. Michele Carter, Monroe Carlos Crosby, Catonya Cherise Brinson, Allayna Leanne Lynn, Larry Felton Varnadore, Jeannie L. Moody, Bobbie Ett Murray, William Steve Tomberlin, Rodney Hardwick, James Taylor Chitty, Morgan Denise Brantley, George M. Stancil, Christa Rowell Tillman, Sterlon Turner, Henrietta H. Hilton, Elizabeth Ann Knight, Pamela Scalf Ingram, Ronald Steve Craven, Samuel Galicia, Lori Turner Diamond, Aimee E. Hooks, Cheryl Evans Greene, Linda S. Carter, Pamela Gay Love, Gloristine W. Jones, Nora Michelle Spell, John Stanley Tillman, Shirley A. Taylor, Yenamala R. Reddy, Teri Ann Amerson, Georgia Mae Creamer, Delando Jackson Johnson, Evon Howard, Jennifer Lynn Wood, Charlie B. Lightsey, Lauren Mackenzie Williams, Jack Cooper, Jr., Earl Lee Addis Williams, Sharon King Justin J. Taylor, Kimberly Lynn Smith, Stevie Griner, Marcus A. Truax, Archie Everett Starnes, Jr., Marcus Marcel Mobley, Troy Lee Barney, Diane Stone, Rebekah Dawn Moore, Deborah E. Causey, Edward James Dowling, Esaul Martinez, Morgan Amanda Tanner, Deneise Ellison Coleman, Steven James Jackson, Sergio Torres Garcia, Shirley Lee Alderman, Mary Ann Ellis, Donna R. Trowell, LaShonda Denise Jackson, Steven Devon Simmons, Kenneth Lee Williams, Harvey Ellis Williams, Jr. and Tina Lee Pitts.
