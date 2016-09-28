Poe and Lytle to exchange vows

Joel and Shirley Poe of Hazlehurst are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Caitlin Poe to Craig Lytle, son of Bobby and Felicia McEachin and the late Pete Lytle of Hazlehurst.
The bride elect is the maternal granddaughter of Grace Anderson and the late Lamar Anderson of Hazlehurst. Paternal grandparents are the late Joseph and Mattie Lou Poe of Baxley. The bride is a 2006 gradate of Jeff Davis High School. She graduated from Coastal Pines Technical College with a LPN degree. She is employed with St. Jospeh’s/Candler Healthcare System as an LPN Case Manager.
The groom elect is the maternal grandson of Eloise Lynn and the late Howard Lynn. Paternal grandparents are Virginia McEachin and the late Grady McEachin and the late Mr. and Mrs. Comer Lytle. He is a 2002 graduate of Jeff Davis High School. He is currently employed with Appling County Pellets as an Electrician.
The wedding will be October 15, 2016 at Hazlehurst Pentecostal Church in Hazlehurst at 5:00 p.m. All family and friends of the couple are invited to attend.