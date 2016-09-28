Yawn and Haynes to wed in October rites

Dennis Yawn and Shonda Yawn are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Amy Denise Yawn to Clayton Lee Haynes.
Mr. Haynes is from Hazlehurst and is the son of the late Wayne Jones and Sherra Brackin Parisella. He is the grandson of the late Carl Brackin and the late Christine Brown of Uvalda, the late Norman and Vera Mae Haynes of Hazlehurst, and the Late Thomas Edward (T.E.) and Elizabeth Jones of Hazlehurst.
Miss Yawn is also from Hazlehurst and is the granddaughter of Helen Yawn and the late Jimmy Yawn, Billy and Ann Griffin and Ray and the late Sherrill Adams, all of Hazlehurst. Miss Yawn is a 2013 graduate of Georgia Southern University.
The bride and groom would like to invite all friends and family to join them in celebrating their wedding, scheduled to take place on October 1, 2016 at 5:00 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the home of Bill and Ann Griffin at 267 Ferrell Carter Road in Hazlehurst.