By Matt Gardner
The Appling County Pirates (3-1) hosted the Statesboro Blue Devils (0-5) on September 23 with the Pirates winning 21-14. The Pirates will have an open week this Friday before opening Region 2-AAA play on October 7 in Ludowici against the Long County Blue Tide (1-1-2).
Pictured above are the Pirates coming onto the field for their game against Statesboro as they celebrated homecoming.
Pirates win third in a row
