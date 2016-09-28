Pictured above are the Pirates coming onto the field for their game against Statesboro as they celebrated homecoming.

Pirates win third in a row

Wednesday, September 28. 2016
By Matt Gardner

The Appling County Pirates (3-1) hosted the Statesboro Blue Devils (0-5) on September 23 with the Pirates winning 21-14. The Pirates will have an open week this Friday before opening Region 2-AAA play on October 7 in Ludowici against the Long County Blue Tide (1-1-2).
According to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, www.ghsfha.org, this will be the seventh meeting between the Pirates and the Blue Tide with the Pirates winning all the previous matchups. The most recent contest was 38-8 on October 21, 2011. The Blue Tide are coming off a 22-22 tie against Bradwell Institute (1-2-1) on September 23 and will also have an open week before playing the Pirates.

Pirate scoring plays

The first score of the night for the Pirates came on a two-yard run by Kendrick Newkirk at the 7:29 mark in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was no good making the score 6-0.

