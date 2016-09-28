Arrests reported by Sheriff Deloach

Sheriff Benny Deloach would like to report the following incidents handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past few days.
On September 16, a routine traffic stop on U.S. 1 North led to the arrest of Andrew James Wagner, 21, and Angel Sheree Branch, 38, both of Baxley. Wagner was charged with failure to drive within a single lane, DUI-drugs/alcohol, VGCS/marijuana and possession of a drug related object. Branch was charged with possession of a drug related object, VGCS/methamphetamine, VGCS/oxycodone, VGCS/marijuana, VGCS/buprenorphine, drugs to be kept in original container, VGCS/carisoprodoa and possession of drugs/weapons by an inmate.
Sept. 16, answered a call to Piney Bluff Road in reference to threats. The complainant stated a threatening note was left in his mailbox.
Sept. 16, answered a call to Fred Carter Road in reference to an armed robbery. The complainant stated subjects came to her residence for a visit and pulled a pistol on her and demanded her money and medicines. Investigation continues.
Sept. 16, answered a call to Craven Road in reference to a domestic, which led to the arrest of Sidney Jackson, 58, of Baxley. Jackson was charged with battery.
Sept. 17, answered a call to Blackshear Hwy. in reference to a domestic, which led to the arrest of Greg Paulk, 34, of Baxley. Paulk was charged with battery/family violence.
Sept. 17, answered a call to Ten Mile Road in reference to harassment. The complainant stated a male subject continues to call his cell phone making threats.
Sept. 17, answered a call to Cook Street in reference to a domestic, which led to the arrest of Vera Elaine Clark, 40, of Baxley. Clark was charged with battery.
Sept. 18, answered a call for agency assist/EMS to Sandy Road in reference to a possible overdose victim. The victim had shallow breathing and was transported to Appling ER for treatment.
Sept. 18, answered a call to Earl Cauley Road in reference to damage to property. The complainant stated his neighbor’s goats had come into his yard doing damage. The neighbor stated he would get his goats back to his property.
Sept. 18, answered a call to Poor Robin Road in reference to a theft. A complainant stated she is missing $560.00 from a jacket that she wears. Investigation continues.
Sept. 18, answered a call to Bill Morris Road in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated two of his pistols were missing from his camper. On September 20 the complainant notified the sheriff’s office and stated his pistols were not missing.
Sept. 18, answered a call to Golden Isles East in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated someone had cut the chain to the locking gate of the company. Stolen was Husky six-drawer tool chest with approximately $500.00 worth of tools, and also a Stihl weed eater was stolen. Investigation continues.
