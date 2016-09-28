Paint The Town Pink continues

By Gail Taylor
Baxley Mayor Steve Rigdon has signed a proclamation proclaiming the month of October, “Paint The Town Pink Days” in order to promote breast cancer awareness and to encourage both women and men to get their check up or do a self-exam often. Please ask your doctor to set up an appointment to get your mammogram. Mothers talk to your daughters. Please take time, both men and women, especially if there’s a history in the family or if you have something that you might be concerned about.
The American Cancer Society Committee (Baxley-Appling Co. Chapter) will be joining Appling County Health System in promoting and encouraging each and everyone to help fight back against cancer. Help the mission of saving lives and creating a world with less breast cancer and more birthdays by helping people stay well, by finding a cure for cancer and you can also fight back by getting your mammogram and encouraging others to as well.
We will be promoting the “ Paint The Town Pink” by selling pink bows. The cost is $10.00 per bow and we would like for you to display them at your business, home, or anywhere it can be seen to encourage and promote breast cancer awareness. You are important to those who love you so take care of yourself. The hospital will be having its annual Pink Night on October 4 and they will be putting out information about that. If you are interested in purchasing bows please call 366-9668 or 278-4305 and we will be glad to take your order. Thank you in advance for your support!