Community-wide planning retreat open to community

The Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the annual Community-wide Planning Retreat, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, October 20 and 21 on Jekyll Island, is now open to the entire community. The Chamber would like to invite members of the community who would like to share opinions and ideas regarding the future of Baxley and Appling County.
The retreat focuses on identifying accomplishments, challenges and the needs associated with our community. Roundtable discussions are held and ideas are shared on how to address community challenges and needs. This is also a positive way to network with other community leaders and elected officials.
If you are interested in participating in the retreat or would like more information, please contact Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Keri Crosby at 912-367-7731. Again the event will be held on October 20 and 21 at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel. Registration is required and the cost is $300.00, which includes dinner on the Oct. 20 at the hotel, an overnight stay at this beautiful and historic hotel, breakfast, lunch and the all-day retreat on Oct. 21. The Friday session will be facilitated by Jenny Robbins of Georgia EMC from 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. You can also choose to attend the Friday-only session and forego the Thursday night dinner and overnight stay. That fee is $150.00.
We are all stakeholders in our community and need to envision Baxley and Appling County’s future, for the immediate future and for the generations yet to come. Please consider taking part in this worthy event.