Edna Louise Ball, age 80, of Baxley died Monday, September 19, 2016 in the Appling HealthCare System.
Mrs. Ball was born October 20, 1935 in Pisgah, Alabama to the late Jonas Moore and the late Dessia Southerland Moore. She was a member of the Ruth Class of the First Baptist Church of Baxley. Mrs. Ball retired from the Cobb County School System and was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Ray Ball, two sisters, Mattie Lou Lockhart, Beulah Pace, brother, Billy Moore, sisters in law, Mary Ellen Moore, Peggy Ball, Donna Ball and brothers in law, Billy Marshall Ball and Tony Ball.
Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Melinda and Alan Harvey of Baxley; son and daughter in law, Anthony R. and Dianne Ball of Baxley; sister, Mildred Bunch of Scottsboro, Alabama; three brothers and sister in law, Jimmy Moore of Pisgah, Alabama, Carl and Barbara Moore of Section, Alabama and Raymond Moore of Albertville, Alabama; 13 grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services were held Thursday, September 22, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. from the Baxley Church of God with the Rev. Lamar Lee officiating and eulogies by Jerrod Ball, Jacob Ball and Jordan Ball.
Interment followed in Moody-Tillman Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Jerrod Ball, Jacob Ball, Jordan Ball, Jonathan Harvey, Bryson Harvey, Garrison Coleman and Layton Coleman.
Honorary Pallbearers were Melba Webb, Mary Herrington and the caring staff of C Hall Pavilion.
Visitation was Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Swain Funeral Home.
Musical selections were rendered by Javan Anderson, David Williams and Trish White.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.