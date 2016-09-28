Fernell Davis, age 65, died on September 13, 2016.
He was born to Elizabeth F. Simmons and the late Mitchell James Davis on April 14, 1951. He left school to join the United States Army in 1968. He worked for a number of years as a laborer at Rayonier and Plant Hatch Nuclear Plant during the construction phase. He loved to travel and to visit new places, which led him to settle in the Atlanta area.
Preceding him in death, his father, Mitchell James Davis; brother, James Davis; sisters, Lovetta Kent and Charlotte Harris.
Survivors include, mother, Elizabeth F. Simmons of Baxley; sons, Marvin Davis of Miami, Florida, Fernell Davis (Debbie) of Chesapeake, Virginia, James Davis (Nila) of Beaumont, Texas, Brian Davis and Terry Fernell Davis, Jr.; daughter, Toya Byrd Johnson of St. Mountain; grandchildren, Tanisha T. Davis, Marvin M, Davis, Samai T. Davis, Desmond Tobler, Iyonna Davis, Indya Davis, Ciera Byrd, Cia Johnson, A-lexxus Davis and Jykaryia Davis; great granddaughter, Kennedy-Hope Thomas; sisters, Patricia Hayes of Decatur, Phyllis Hector (Douglas) of Atlanta and Tammy Cox (Gregory) of Conley; sister-in-law, Virginia Davis of Lyons; brother-in-law, James A. Kent of Baxley. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held on Friday, September 23, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Blair officiating.
Interment followed in the Old Field Cemetery in Baxley.
Repast was held in the social hall of First African Baptist.
Visitation was held on Thursday, September 22, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Baxley Funeral Home.
Pallbearers included James Kent, Robert Harris, Jr., Keith Hayes, Nathan Skipper, Charles Kent and O’Rondai Cox.
Musical selections and readings were rendered by the First African Baptist Choir, Trelicia Cox, Christine Wright and Carleta Wright.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.