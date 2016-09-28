Roy Daniel McLemore

Roy Daniel McLemore, age 42, of Guyton died Saturday, September 17, 2016 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Ridgeland, South Carolina.
Mr. McLemore was born February 28, 1974 in Bacon County but resided in Guyton for the past four years after moving from Baxley. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Baxley and was employed by Elite Concrete Company.

Survivors include his son, John Daniel McLemore of Baxley; Parents, Tony and Charlene McLemore of Guyton; two sisters, Deanna (Bob) Hoyt and Julie (Kelly) Dowling all of Waycross; former wife, Kim McLemore and her sons, Justin, Tristan and Harley all of Pooler.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Darrell Quinn and the Rev. Brian Brazzell officiating.

Interment followed in Omega Cemetery

Active pallbearers were Lee Simmons, David Mann, Melvin Carter, Mark Carter, Scott Hennesy and Mathew Hennesy.

Honorary Pallbearers were all friends in attendance.

Visitation was one hour prior to the funeral hour.

Musical selections were rendered by Freda Jones and Mathew Hennesy.

Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.
