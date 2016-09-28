Pastor Evelyn Lavon Rogers, age 78, died on September 12, 2016.
She was born to the late Reverend Hughie and Mother Ethel Rogers on January 8, 1938 in Appling County. She attended the public schools of Appling County and later received special training as a nurse’s assistant. She was employed at Appling HealthCare System for 27 and one half years, ten years with the Visiting Nurses Association and 40 years with Brown Funeral Home.
She joined the First Pleasant Hill Missionary Church and served there until 1981. God called her to preach and she later pastored the Full Gospel Church of God Written in Heaven of Baxley and the Potter’s House Full Gospel Church of God in Brunswick from 1998 until 2007.
She was joined in Holy matrimony to the late Tyrone Joseph “Big T” Thomas and to this union two children were born.
Preceding her in death, husband, Tyrone Joseph “Big T” Thomas; daughter, Delphine Lagrace Rogers; brothers, Willie (Willie Mae) Rogers, the Reverend Bernice (Joann) Rogers, Marcas Che Rogers and Eddie (Elease) Rogers.
Survivors include daughters, Co-Pastor Felicia (Steven) Fletcher and Evangelist Jacquelyn (Nolen) Phillips; Godchildren, Queen Kitchen, Tilford and Betty Griner, Evangelist Jacquetta (Pastor Dexter) Edwards, Pastor Frank (Co-Pastor Lavonne) Benyard, Rose (Lonzo) Lambry, Clyde and Eloise Jones Families, Teresa (Darrell) Thompson and Evangelist Angela Stewart; children she helped raise, Carl Sumner, Sharon Warren and Michael Taquan Rogers; grandchildren, Angie (Vernon) Ealy, Raymond (Cynthia) Davis, Mary Davis, Robert Davis, Latesha M. (Dabrien) Bell, Tyrone (Nasha) Greatheart; great-grandchildren, Andrea, Joseph, Little Evelyn, Tristiah, Tyrek, Trayvon, Namya, Apostle Corie (Pastor Tabatha) Clements, Robert (Jackie) Marshall, Apostle (Tina) Carter and Jarvis (Tierra) Griffin; sisters, Pearlie M. Smith, Alice Kornegay, Pastor Frances Deshazor and Joyce Kornegay; brothers, Bishop Lucious C. (Idell) Rogers, Harold (Teresa) Rogers, Hughie “Bobby” (Rose) Rogers and the Reverend Wayne (Doctor Juliann) Rogers.
Funeral services were held on September 17, 2016 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Lucious Rogers, Superintendent James Futch officiating and eulogist Bishop William Hollis.
Interment followed in the Old Field Cemetery.
Repast was held in the social hall of Greater Faith Church.
Visitiation was held on September 16, 2016 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at C.M. Brown Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were nephews.
Honorary pallbearers were Bishops, Pastors and Ministers.
Musical selections were rendered by Patricia Thomas, Leron Solomon, Tammy Richburg and Full Gospel Church’s Mass Choir.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com
.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.