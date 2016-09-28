Charlie’s story

Charlie, a black lab mix, showed up at the house one spring afternoon in 2010 when Larry and I were sitting in the backyard swing, talking and solving the world’s problems. He trotted into our yard and came to visit as if he’d known us forever. We petted him and talked to him for a few minutes. I wasn’t too worried about his being a stray someone had generously dropped off to us; after all, he was wearing a blue collar. He stayed with us for a while, lying in the grass at our feet. When the dusk and mosquitos drove us inside, he left and we didn’t see him again until late in the afternoon two days later. He strutted into our yard, his black coat shining, and his mouth spread in a canine grin.
He seemed to say, “Hey, I’m back!”
At first, he visited us every couple of days. Then one morning I got up and he was lying on the back deck, his black coat blending nicely with the black boards. I’d never seen him in the morning before. He was sniffing the cat’s empty dish and looking at it with hungry eyes.
I went inside to look for something to feed him. We had no food. When Bentley moved to Virginia with Josh, Larry and I had agreed not to take any new dogs. We aren’t getting any younger and feared a dog might accidentally bowl us over. But in the meantime, a hungry dog was on my deck. Finally I opened a can of chicken and fed him. No matter the situation, we can’t let an animal stay hungry. He gobbled the food down and then lay down at my feet.
He stayed all day and the rest of the week. I decided I’d better look for his owner before he became my dog. I liked the black dog, but didn’t want to keep him. Driving him around our neighborhood, I stopped frequently to inquire about his owner. I ran his picture in the paper and on Facebook. Nothing worked. Finally after considering all our options, we named him Charlie and started his house training. Now these 6 years later, he thinks he runs the household.
