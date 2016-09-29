The devil’s whine

As Johnny Giddens was giving me a trim, a funeral procession came by and he said, ‘Well, there goes Gerald Faulkner.’ I didn’t even know Gerald had passed until a few minutes earlier when Jimbo, down at Powell’s Drug Store, told me.
As I watched the procession go by I was reminded of the time Gerald and Big Jimmy Atkinson were fishing on the Ocmulgee River and Big Jimmy hung his Devil’s Horse bass plug 5 hooks deep in the side of Gerald’s head. Big Jimmy wanted to pull it out with a pair of pliers but Gerald was having none of that. As he, Gerald, was running the motor full speed heading back to the landing and a trip to the emergency room, the little propeller on the front of the Devil’s Horse was just spinning away and whining in the wind as it hung there on the side of Gerald’s head.
At the thought of this I started laughing so hard Johnny had to quit cutting my hair and when I was finally able to tell him what I was laughing about, he started laughing, too.
I’d like to believe Gerald was laughing right along with us. I liked him.
I have for the first time in years got the itch to trophy hunt again. I did not know we had such big deer as we do until I put up a game camera and, Great Day in the Morning, what magnificent bucks I captured on film this past year. It was too late to do anything about it last season, but brother, I am ready this time with food plots, feeders, hunting stands, you name it. My son-in-law, Alex, and I have it ready and waiting.
