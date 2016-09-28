Wear my shoes

Incident reports involving police interactions with African-American suspects have recently inundated the news. First, on September 14th, a thirteen year-old Black child was fatally shot in Columbus, OH by a Caucasian patrolman responding to a report of armed robbery. As it turned out, Tyre King was one of three teens who’d committed the offense and was shot by Officer Bryon Mason (a nine-year veteran) after the young man “pulled what appeared to be a handgun from his waist band.” Though police stated the assailant posed an immanent threat, a report prepared by an independent medical examiner King’s family hired determined the youth was shot while running away from officers. Ballistics tests later proved what looked like a handgun was actually an air pistol that shoots BB’s or small metal pellets, not bullets.
In another incident Friday, September 16th a Tulsa, OK officer came upon a disabled vehicle following calls of the stalled SUV blocking traffic. Officer Betty Shelby, en route to a domestic disturbance, made the now infamous fateful stop to investigate the issue concerning the stalled vehicle. Mr. Terence Crutcher had been headed home from class at the community college and, though it’s unclear as to what transpired immediately prior to other officers arriving on the scene, can be seen in police footage walking away from the authorities. Officer Shelby first stated she’d shot the unarmed Black man (walking to his truck with hands raised) because she feared for her safety. Even with three male officers present when one opted to utilize a taser as opposed to discharging his firearm.
Yet another situation occurred Tuesday, September 20th, when a Black man in Charlotte, NC was apparently sitting in an SUV waiting for one of his children when police encountered him as they were in the area to serve a non-related warrant. Keith Lamont Scott was eventually confronted by numerous police and asked repeatedly to exit his vehicle. His wife, Rakeyia Scott, was actually present and recorded the entire occurrence on her cell phone and can be heard in the video pleading with officers “don’t shoot him.” She even cautioned the police that her 43 year-old husband “had a TBI” or traumatic brain injury resulting from a motorcycle accident suffered last year. Mrs. Scott’s pleadings and attempts at defusing the tense situation proved futile as the video shows her husband eventually stepping out his truck in what was described as “a non-aggressive manner” but he was fatally shot just outside the vehicle.
As the result of another “questionable” shooting of a Black man within a week, hundreds of Charlotte citizens took to the city’s streets in what began as peaceful protests but then quickly deteriorated into a verifiable riot. The destruction continued three days and extended well into the a.m. hours each morning until Mayor Jennifer Roberts declared a state of emergency, mandating a midnight curfew.
For the complete column pick up your copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands today or CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE
.