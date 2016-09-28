Gres asks voters to vote no

I don’t think there is anyone who doesn’t believe that student performance should be improved. We all care about our children and our schools. However, that is not the real purpose of this amendment nor will it be the real result. What will happen is that failing schools, schools that have scored below 60 on the College and Career Ready Performance Index for three consecutive years, as many as 100 schools per year, could be taken over by the state, and set up as an “Opportunity District.” The Governor would decide which school; the Governor would appoint the OSD superintendent. This person would be answerable only to the governor, completely overriding the state Board of Education, the elected state school superintendent, and the elected local Board of Education.
The more frightening part is that “taken over” means that the appointed OSD superintendent and the Governor would have the authority to close or transfer schools to the State Charter Schools Commission, fire and replace teachers and principals, reassign students, waive state rules and policies, and issue orders to the elected school boards. In addition to the state taking and having sole authority over our local tax money, everything—desks, books, computers, sports equipment, everything—would be under state control. To add insult to injury, the local taxpayers would be charged an additional three percent administrative fee. A school system could be in the control of the OSD superintendent and governor—or an unaccountable charter school company—for as long as ten years.
While the intent, according to the preamble of the proposed amendment, is to provide “greater flexibility and state accountability to fix failing schools through increasing community involvement,” the reality of what will happen is the opposite. A state-appointed administrator able to hire and fire, allocate local tax dollars, set curriculum, and enforce school discipline without any local oversight or accountability and/or a private charter school corporation, possibly based in another state, would run our schools and spend our tax money. What would happen if we had complaints or concerns about the direction of our local school? Nothing. To whom could local Appling County citizens appeal? The local school board would have no authority. Appling County taxpayers, the elected members of the local school board, the parents of the students, would have no recourse or control.
How can someone from outside know or understand what issues the local system faces? Certainly, schools in need of improvement must be taken in hand, but by those who live in the area, send their children to school in the area, and pay the taxes in the area. Amendment One, the Opportunity School District, is a misleading and poorly disguised attempt to take our local funds and take away our local control—a chance for the Governor to sell our schools and send our money to private companies.
This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that speaks directly to everyone in Appling County and determines who has the right and responsibility to oversee our children, our schools, and our tax dollars.
I urge my fellow citizens to Vote NO on Amendment One. Keep local control of our schools.
Sincerely,
Dusty Gres