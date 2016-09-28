2016 Homcoming parade held

Wednesday, September 28. 2016
Pictured above is 2016 ACHS Homecoming Grand Marshal, Roy McClung, during the parade held Thursday, September 22. Pictured below is the Class of 2019’s float that was in the parade.
