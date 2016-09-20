McCall Family to have 65th Annual Reunion October 8

On Saturday, October 8, at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church the McCall family will host their annual reunion. The doors will open at 10:00 a.m. and the meal will be served at noon.
Please invite your family and friends along with family memoirs to share!

The church is located on Highway 15 approximately 10 miles southeast of Baxley.
