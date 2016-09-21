Georgia Branch Beecher Annual Family Reunion set for October 8

Wednesday, September 21. 2016
The Georgia Branch Beecher annual family reunion is scheduled for October 8 at the home of Bruce and Carolyn Wolfson, 173 Joey Lane. This year’s theme is ‘Memorabilia’ and will start at noon.

Please make plans to attend and bring any memorabilia from the past and an instrument if you play one. Don’t forget your favorite dish.
