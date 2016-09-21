Everyone is invited to attend our annual James (Jimmy) and Mary Ann Courson Family Reunion at Hopewell United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 9. Children of the couple are: Ritter Rowell, Emma Shipes, Lem, Will, Warren, Jimmy Lee, Archie, Riley, Lit and Biggie Courson.
Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. and everyone is asked to bring a covered dish. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Courson Reunion to be held October 9
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)