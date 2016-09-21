Courson Reunion to be held October 9

Wednesday, September 21. 2016
Everyone is invited to attend our annual James (Jimmy) and Mary Ann Courson Family Reunion at Hopewell United Methodist Church on Sunday, October 9. Children of the couple are: Ritter Rowell, Emma Shipes, Lem, Will, Warren, Jimmy Lee, Archie, Riley, Lit and Biggie Courson.

Lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. and everyone is asked to bring a covered dish. All family and friends are invited to attend.
