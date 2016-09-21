Stewart and Crews to join hands in marriage

Cindy and Warren Stewart of Baxley are please to announce the engagement of their daughter, (Katelyn) Kathryn Vaughn Stewart, to Dalton Nikolaus Crews, son of Mark and Marika Crews of Reidsville.
Katelyn received a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-dental biology from Georgia Southern University. She is currently enrolled in the dental hygiene program at Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia.

Dalton received a HVAC Technical Diploma from Southeastern Technical College in Vidalia. He is currently employed with Rotary Corporation in Glennville.

Katelyn is the granddaughter of Thurmon and Ettie Mae Vaughn and the late Tom and Mary Stewart.

Dalton is the grandson of Harry and Inez Crews and Bea Hightower of Reidsville and Larry and Annette Hightower of Collins.

The wedding ceremony will be held on September 24, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. at the Sea Palms Resort on Saint Simons Island.
