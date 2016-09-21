Eagles fall short of Homecoming win

A flag was called at the 9:40 mark that resulted in a ten-yard penalty for the Hurricanes. The ball was lost by the Eagles but was soon recovered by (25) Bennie Beasley. As Beasley shot through the Hurricane players, he was able to run the ball down to the one-yard line, with the help of (15) Lucas Waters, the Eagles scored the first touchdown at the 5:15 mark. A two-point conversion was attempted but was not successful in adding any additional points.
The Hurricane team soon gained a touchdown to tie the score. The Eagles were able to block the two-point conversion. The remainder of the first quarter resulted in a flag being called on the Eagles and a ten-yard penalty was assessed. Eagle players (25) Bennie Beasley, (15) Lucas Waters and (68) Chris Spikes made great tackles and blocks. The Hurricanes scored a second touchdown at the 1:11 mark, raising the score, 12-6. As the Hurricanes attempted a two-point addition, (53) Coty Weaver was able to block the attempt. The first quarter ended with the Hurricanes in the lead with a score, 12-6.
As the second quarter began, (14) Chance Carter picked up an 11-yard gain to make it down to the 35-yard line. With a pass completed by (5) Jordan Wheeler to (14) Chance Carter, the Eagles made it to the 20-yard line. The Eagles did loose the ball but fought hard to reclaim it. Eagles (53) Coty Weaver, (51) Levi Dyal, (5) Jordan Wheeler and a host of players made great tackles and returns. A flag was called on an early start and resulted in a five-yard penalty for the Eagles. The Hurricanes scored a touchdown at the 7:03 mark which helped raise their score, 18-6. As the visiting team attempted their two-point conversion, (5) Jordan Wheeler intercepted the ball from the Hurricanes. As the play was made, (5) Jordan Wheeler caught the ball from (14) Chance Carter and (15) Lucas Waters makes an Eagle touchdown. The two-point conversion was unsuccessful making the score, 18-12. As the first half of the game came to a close, (47) Micah McClintock and (53) Coty Weaver picked up good yardage. The Eagles made an additional touchdown by (25) Bennie Beasley with a successful two-point conversion completed by (5) Jordan Wheeler. The final score for the first half was 18-20, with the Eagles in the lead by two points.
During half time, the Eagles presented their 2016-17 Homecoming Court. The court was comprised of Samantha Deen, Alyssa Livingston, Maci McCall, Kaylee Dubberly and Shekinah Bartido. Family members and friends escorted each young lady onto the field while accomplishments, future goals and information was read aloud for each contestant. Maci McCall was crowned Appling Christian Academy’s Homecoming Queen for the 2016-17 year.
The third quarter soon started with a touchdown and two-point conversion being made by the Hurricanes. The Eagles tried to come back with (5) Jordan Wheeler and (14) Chance Carter making big returns. The ball was intercepted by the Hurricanes and a touchdown was completed. A lot of plays were attempted and yardage was gained by both teams. The Eagles were able to score a touchdown along with a successful two-point conversion. The score at end of the third quarter was 32-28.
During the final quarter of the game, the Eagles defense held and carried the team. The Hurricanes were able to make an interception and with this, made a touchdown along with a two-point conversion at the 9:58 mark. The Eagles did come back to make another touchdown with the help of (53) Coty Weaver and (14) Chance Carter. Within 20-seconds, the Hurricanes scored another touchdown with a two-point conversion. The game resulted in a final score, 48-34. The Eagles will travel for their next two games to David Emanuel Academy in Stillmore on Friday, September 23 and to Heritage Christian Academy in Brunswick on Friday, October 7.