ACHS 2016 Homecoming info and Grand Marshal announced

Homecoming Week at ACHS kicked off Monday, September 19 as spirit week began. Students are participating in dress up days, the spirit chain competition and class float competition.
On Thursday, September 22, the school will honor the Grand Marshal, Mr. Roy McClung, as well as the Homecoming Court, at a pep rally. The community and school will then unite on Thursday afternoon for the annual homecoming parade at 6:00. NO candy is allowed to be thrown this year during the parade due to safety concerns. The parade will begin at the red light of Martin Luther King Avenue and end at Wal-Mart. Homecoming activities will conclude on Friday night when the Pirates take on the Statesboro Blue Devils. Students will then enjoy the Homecoming dance at the high school cafeteria.
Grand Marshal - Roy McClung
Mr. McClung was born in Waycross and graduated from Ware County High School. He went on to South Georgia College in Douglas and then attended Georgia Southern University. At GSU, he met his wife Dawn. They have two daughters, Sara and Joy. They also have seven grandchildren, Preslee, Easton and Grayson who live in Baxley and Joseph, Danny, Tyler and Emily who live in Grayson.
Roy and his family moved to Appling County in 1984 while he was working with Farm Credit Service. Later, he went to work for Peoples State Bank and in 1991, he went into full time youth and children’s ministry at First Methodist Church. After 12 years, he stepped out in faith to become a volunteer county youth pastor. He has been a part of many countywide youth programs/events, including the Make-A-Difference program, morning devotions in the middle and high schools, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Gathering and Fifth quarter after the home football games.